Two women shot, one killed in Elyria Sunday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 30, 2023
The Elyria Police Department is investigating after two women were shot inside a car, resulting in the death of one of them Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a call about gunshots in the 200 block of 8th Street around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they found a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman in a vehicle; both had been shot.

Both women were transported to a nearby hospital, where the 27-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-326-1215.

