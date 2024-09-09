Multiple buildings on Chardon Road catch fire in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Multiple buildings on Chardon Road in Euclid caught fire Monday afternoon.

The fire started in an entertainment business where inflatables are located. The fire then spread to a building behind it.

It was previously believed it was a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer that caught fire; however, it was not hit by the flames, according to the manager of the buildings.

News 5 crew reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area, and the fire department was attempting to extinguish the flames. The fire started at 3:30 p.m. and has since been extinguished.

News 5 Cleveland