U.S. 42, Greenwich Road in Lodi closed due to semi-truck stuck under bridge

Greenwich Road and U.S. 42 South in Lodi will be closed until further notice after a semi-truck got stuck under a bridge Friday, Lodi Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The road was closed Friday afternoon after the crash occurred.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be evaluating the bridge on Monday and will create a long-term plan to repair the bridge and the roadway underneath, authorities said.

Lodi Fire and Rescue said traffic will be as follows for the foreseeable future:



Greenwich Road in both directions is closed under the bridge.

U.S. 42 South is open, but you need to exit and get back on U.S. 42 at Greenwich Road.

U.S. 42 North is unaffected.

U.S. 224 West is unaffected.

U.S. 224 East can only go South on U.S. 42.

Authorities remind residents and motorists not to slow roll or stop to take pictures, as it can create more traffic.