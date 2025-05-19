U.S. Coast Guard Issues safety reminders for National Safe Boating Week

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to practice safe and responsible boating while out on the water this summer.

They say nearly 4,000 boating incidents and 564 deaths happened 2023, with alcohol continuing to be the leading factor in all deadly boating accidents. While boating-related injuries and deaths are declining, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are still a significant issue, especially in the summer.

That's why they are encouraging everyone to practice responsible boating and be alert and aware while on the water.

The Coast Guard said the most important tip is to wear a life jacket.

"Always, always, always have your life jacket with you," Steven Homsher, a Boatswain's Third Class Mate in the Coast Guard, said. "If we catch you without your life jacket, we're kicking you off the water."

Homsher said it's for your own safety. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 75% of deadly boating accidents involve drowning, with 87% of those victims not wearing life jackets.

"You go in the water," Homsher said. "You don't know how long you're gonna be able to tread water for, especially if the water temperature is still pretty cold right now."

Some other safety tips include:



Making a float plan

Letting someone on the shore know the trip itinerary

Know where you're going and travel at safe speeds

Check your equipment to make sure it's in good working condition

Use an engine cut-off switch