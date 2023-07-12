U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man who fell overboard near South Bass Island

A 21-year-old man on a 27-foot-long boat fell overboard Tuesday night near South Bass Island, and now the U.S. Coast Guard has joined in the search for him.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said that after falling overboard, the man became separated from the boat by wind and the water current.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

