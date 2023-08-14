U.S. Marshals arrest 4 suspects for July 2 Cleveland homicide

The U.S. Marshals have arrested four people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on July 2 near St. Clair and London avenues in Cleveland.

According to the agency, two 19-year-olds, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested Monday morning at an address in the 4200 block of East 175th Street and at another location in the 14300 block of Northfield Road.

The group had been wanted on aggravated murder charges. Three firearms were seized during the arrests.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from a shootout that happened last month, which left two minors injured and one dead.

