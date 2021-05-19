U.S. Marshals arrest 'sovereign soul' wanted for fleeing from police, weapon charges

VERMILION, Ohio — A man who claimed he was a "sovereign soul," told officers Jesus said he didn't need a driver's license and then fled from them last week has been captured by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to authorities, on May 10, police pulled over James Thompson, who they said was wanted for various crimes across Lorain and Erie counties. He was also wanted in connection with a custody case.

Police had responded to the area for a suspicious vehicle report and found Thompson sitting in a vehicle.

When asked for his driver's license, Thompson told officers he didn't need one and that he was a sovereign soul who Jesus said didn't require a license, authorities said.

Thompson later drove off and later crashed into a ditch, jumped out of his vehicle and ran off.

Police tried to follow him through the Vermilion Country Club golf course, but Thompson managed to get away. Back at his vehicle, officers found ammunition for an AK-47, along with knives, survival gear and a bullet-proof vest.

Following that incident, Thompson was wanted on additional charges of fleeing from police, having weapons under disability and possession of dangerous ordinance.

The U.S. Marshals found Thompson Wednesday morning in the Mill Hollow Vermilion River Reservation. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

"This fugitive posed an incredible danger to not only law enforcement when he fled but also to the community. A great partnership with the Sheriff’s Offices and Vermilion Police brought this case to a quick end with the suspect being arrested without any more danger to the community," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

