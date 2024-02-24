U.S. Marshals make second arrest in Glenville football player's shooting death

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a Glenville football player last month, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to authorities, the man was taken in to custody in the 15300 block of Yorick Avenue in Cleveland.

The man is facing an aggravated murder charge for the death of 17-year-old Te'Vion Cunningham.

Cunningham was shot and killed on Jan. 5 while attempting to buy a gun, according to authorities.

Friday's arrest is the second in the case. In late January, a 22-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

