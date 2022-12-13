U.S. postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland in Oct.; new bodycam footage released

CLEVELAND — In a bodycam video provided by the Cleveland Police, a U.S. postal worker recounts the moments on Oct. 24 leading up to and during an altercation with an unknown man who robbed him at gunpoint.

On Monday, Oct. 24 the postal worker was on his route when he was approached by the man on the 8100 block of Golden Avenue in Cleveland. The man waived a green and black firearm and demanded the postal worker's keys, according to police.

"When I stuck my hand in my pocket, I thought he was about to shoot me. That's when I threw the keys at him," the postal worker recalled.

The man took the keys and fled the scene in a black Hyundai Santa Fe with tinted windows that was parked at the corner of East 81st Street and Golden Avenue.

The man who is described as being a 6 foot and 175-pound Black male, was wearing a black ski mask, blue jeans and a black coat with camo patterns, said police.

The stolen keys were for the postal worker's truck and for the blue mail collection boxes, commonly targeted by thieves, in the Fairfax neighborhood. The keys no longer work, police say.

