U.S.S. Cod Submarine Memorial celebrates 65th anniversary in Cleveland

Barbie had just been introduced, Hawaii was about to become a state, and the Battle of New Orleans was tops on the charts. 1959 was also the year Cleveland welcomed the U.S.S. Cod, and she’s been here ever since.

Heather Yee and her family were in Sacramento, California, this week, “remembering the servicemen who fought for our country,” she said.

Youngstown Jacob Wittenberg added, “It really takes you back in time; it’s like a historical monument.”

An estimated two million people have visited the U.S.S. Cod since 1959. To help celebrate and say thank you, tours of the Cod are free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 2 p.m., a program to commemorate its history will take place, complete with a flag ceremony and deck gun salute.

Cod president Paul Farace

From World War II to our lakefront, the U.S.S. Cod is a piece of history, still making history 65 years after coming to town.