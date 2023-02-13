UFOs in NEO?: SpaceX satellite has Northeast Ohio residents wondering about the lights in the sky

A mysterious group of lights in the sky above Northeast Ohio last night led to a lot of calls to the News 5 newsroom. If you saw what appeared to be a string of lights around 7:30 p.m., you're not alone.

We received calls, pictures and videos from viewers in Wellington, North Ridgeville, Independence, Fairport Harbor and Cleveland.

The lights were not UFOs or Chinese weather balloons. They were courtesy of Elon Musk, and more specifically, SpaceX.

Back in 2020, we told you about the launch of the satellites as a part of a program called Starlink, which SpaceX calls the world's most advanced broadband internet system. The SpaceX Starlink G43 satellite was fired into orbit from Florida early Sunday morning.

We spoke to Cleveland State University Research Astronomer Jay Reynolds regarding the satellites. "They're launching these satellites in groups...all traveling together," he said of the lights in the sky.

