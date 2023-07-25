UH expands health care access with new urgent care facility in Mayfield Heights

A new University Hospitals urgent care center is now open in Mayfield Heights.

The facility is located at 1300 SOM Center Road.

According to a news release, “The location is accessible by major highways and is adjacent to large retail centers and neighborhoods, bringing care where it is needed most.”

“We know that the market needs this kind of service,” said Rick Cicero, VP of strategy and partnerships at UH.

The new center, which provides non-life-threatening care and treatment for minor injuries, aims to reduce wait times, ease the burden on emergency departments, and ensure timely care for primary care patients. As Cicero explained, the hospital is “trying to get people care before they have to wait too long to get into their primary care.”

Though many Ohioans do not have a primary care doctor because they can’t afford one or don’t have access to one, Cicero assures this expansion could help fill that void across Northeast Ohio.

“They can get to an urgent care, be seen quickly and get treatment quickly,” he said. “It fits the UH strategy to be that value provider, which really means providing care for the patients in the appropriate setting to get them what they need.”

Yet, appropriate care means appropriate staffing at the UH Urgent Care in Mayfield Heights. The facility is hiring experienced doctors, nurse practitioners, doctor assistants and other medical professionals. Meanwhile, Cicero says the UH team is ready to meet desperate healthcare needs while now treating and caring for Mayfield Heights.

“We have many providers in this market, and we know it gets harder and harder to get into primary care doctors. And this will be a way to help people get the care they need.”

UH is also expanding hours at eight of its existing urgent care facilities, including Amherst, Broadview Heights, Chagrin Highlands, Concord, Medina, Streetsboro, Twinsburg, and Westlake. The new hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

