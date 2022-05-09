Ultralight plane crashes in Erie County, pilot sustains non-life-threatening injuries, police say

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Mini-Max Ultralight plane piloted by a 20-year-old man from Castalia crashed Saturday afternoon at the Hinde Airport in Huron Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:53 p.m. in a field near the airport just after the plane departed. The pilot told authorities that high wind contributed to the crash and caused the plane to spin and nosedive into the field.

Troopers said the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP. The FAA was notified and the crash remains under investigation.

