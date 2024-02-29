Unemployment applicants are now able to go to post office to verify identity

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that some unemployment applicants are able to visit a participating post office if they are asked to provide copies of identification documents.

The option became available on Jan. 26 and is available for those who applied for benefits on or after that date, ODJFS said.

Ohio's unemployment services are one of seven in the nation to offer this option in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Department of Labor, ODJFS said.

The department said everyone who applies for benefits must verify their identification; however, this option is for those who are unable to do so through the automated system.

Previously, those who required further identity verification could only do so online, by mail or by fax.

There are 726 participating post offices in Ohio, and there is no cost or appointment needed, the department said.

So far, about 4,100 claimants have been offered this process, and about 3,000 have completed it.

The department said this service has allowed staff to focus on more complex issues and has reduced fraud attempts.