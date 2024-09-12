Union workers demonstrate in front of Harvard Gardens Rehab; worried about wages, working conditions

CLEVELAND — Union employees took their voices to the streets today. They’re concerned about working conditions at Harvard Gardens Rehabilitation and Care Center on Cleveland’s east side.

Over 20 members of SEIU 1199, including nurses, food workers and aides carried signs, shouted and handed out fliers during the informational picket.

“It makes my heart hurt. I go home. I can’t sleep,” Jackie Turner said.

She told us she’s a laundry aide and has worked at Harvard for 32 years.

“My concern is basically for our residents. They are getting poor care, poor conditions…not only the residents but the workers,” Turner said.

Employees told us they’re worried about staffing, having enough supplies to serve residents and about a recent sewer back-up in the building.

“Staff is not being respected,” said Jennifer Anderson, the group's chief negotiator. She told us the next negotiation date is Friday the 13th.

One of the main sticking points for these workers is wages. They told us it’s really difficult to have a normal life in these tough economic times.

“No one can live off of $11.33,” said Anderson. “I mean the price of bread is what $3-$4 now? The price of eggs is like three bucks. Like no one can afford off of that especially if there’s kids. Like, how are they supposed to feed their family?”

News 5 went into the building looking for management’s side of this story only to be told the administrator refused to talk with us and we needed to get off the property.

Ohio State Senator Kent Smith, who represents that area, stood with the union and said he wants a good-faith bargaining session. He told us that nursing homes in Ohio need new solutions.

“The state has underfunded long-term care,” said Smith. “And I think that adds to the challenges between workers and management.”

For now, Turner just wants a voice at the table.

“I hope that the owners of Harvard Gardens will come and listen to their employees,” she told us.

Union representatives also told us a strike vote has been set.

