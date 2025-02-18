University Circle officer shows 'Servant's Heart' in acts of kindness

UNIVERSIETY CIRCLE, Ohio — Etched in stone outside of the University Circle Police Department are the words Servant’s Heart.

“It’s the kind of culture that Chief Wetzel has set for the department,” said Lt. Steven Brady. “We’re here to serve the public,” he added.

Last week, University Circle Police got a call that they were needed at Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop.

“A man came in there and was asking for food and when he wasn’t provided it, he stole the money out of the tip jar,” explained Brady.

Officer Nick Jennette was among the officers to respond. After talking to employees and reviewing the video, he joined other officers in searching for the suspect.

But, about 15 minutes later, Jennette went back to the store.

“I just wanted to ease their pain a little bit and just show that law enforcement we’re here to help,” explained Jennette.

The young officer took $20 of his own money and gave it to the college kids staffing the store that night. He understands what it’s like to be a college kid working for extra money. He said it was his experience at John Carroll University that helped shape him and his career.

“It’s a Jesuit Catholic school, that also kind of inspired me to be a police officer because the teachings of the Jesuit Catholic Church showed me to think of others,” said Jennette.

“Any police officer would have done it,” he said.

But this isn’t the first time he has shown his servant’s heart. He is one of the officers who pushed a man in a wheelchair home when his motorized wheelchair malfunctioned. He also helped rescue a person from a burning building.

But for Jennette, it is all part of the job.

“I really want to stress that any University Circle Police Officer would have done this,” he said.

We reached out to Michell’s Ice Cream and the employees who were working when the robbery happened, but they declined an interview. Police have identified the suspect; charges have not yet been filed.