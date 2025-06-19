University Circle PD launches mentorship program to inspire next generation of public servants

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — The University Circle Police Department is continuing to increase its engagement with the community, including children, in new and exciting ways.

Chief Tom Wetzel spoke with News 5 during the first Wade Oval Wednesday concert of the summer about the department's new mentorship initiative, the Navigator Program, which is designed for high school students in grades 8 through 12.

The mentees, known as Navigators, will partner with police officers to participate in community events and activities.

The goal is to educate youth about various aspects of police work while fostering a two-way relationship between the police and the community.

Wetzel said that Officer Gloria Mercado, who has led much of the department's youth outreach efforts, is the driving force behind the new program.

“We have young people volunteering to work with our officers at events like this (Wade Oval Wednesday), where they engage with the community and shadow the officers,” said Wetzel. “They learn about what we do.”

Thirteen-year-old Ayden Ealy is the first Navigator. He shadowed officers at Wade Oval on Wednesday.

UCPD Ayden Ealy stands with University Circle Police Officers at Wade Oval Wednesday.

Ayden said he looks forward to learning more about the duties officers perform.

“They’re the best. They save lives,” Ayden said.

The teen said his favorite subjects in school are gym, science and social studies.

Wetzel hopes the program will inspire the next generation of civic leaders, noting Ayden is a smart and passionate kid.

“He might grow up to be a policeman, although he wants to be a fireman, so I can’t stop that,” Wetzel said with a smile.

Wetzel said that the long-term goals of the Navigator program include inspiring participants to consider a career in law enforcement and providing resources and guidance to help youth navigate a life free from poor choices.

"We build bridges of trust one child at a time," Wetzel said.

Before my interview with Ayden ended, he showcased one of his talents—creating realistic police siren sounds!

Damon Maloney Ayden Ealy practices giving a news report during Wade Oval Wednesday.

For more information about the mentorship program, contact the University Circle Police Department at 216-791-1234.