University Hospitals looks for participants for long COVID study

According to University Hospitals, COVID is still a reality with about 9,000 new cases of the disease in Ohio a week.

A study by the Cleveland-based hospital is attempting to learn more about the reality of long COVID. Long COVID can affect those recovering from the disease for months or longer with effects such as breathing problems, fatigue, brain fog and other issues.

According to a release by University Hospitals, the Clinical Research Center continues to study the effects of long COVID and is currently enrolling adults 18 years and older who meet one of the following criteria:

· Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

· Individuals who believe they were infected with COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

· Individuals who have never been infected with or tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has disproportionally affected racial and ethnic minority populations, including African American, Hispanic, Latino, Spanish, American Indian, and Alaskan-Native individuals, who are three times more likely to be hospitalized than White individuals,” said Dr. Grace McComsey, Vice President of Research and Associate Chief Scientific Officer at University Hospitals.

McComsey stresses that research studies greatly need diverse participants of all races and ethnicities, because ensuring diversity in clinical trials is key to ensuring health equity and advancing medicine.

“People may experience the same disease differently. It’s essential that clinical trials include people with a variety of lived experiences and living conditions, as well as characteristics including race and ethnicity, age, sex, and sexual orientation, so that all communities benefit from scientific advances,” said McComsey.

The long COVID study is to help learn more about long-term effects of the virus and to understand who is at greatest risk of having long-term effects. Participants will be followed for up to four years, and the study involves collection of blood and other specimens and completion of study questionnaires every three months. Depending on symptoms and other health factors, participants may be asked to complete other procedures or tests to learn more about symptoms, according to University Hospitals.

“UH was first in the nation to enroll in the long COVID study, or what’s called the ‘post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Longhauler Study. Moreover, Northeast Ohio should be proud that UH is continuing to lead enrollment numbers throughout the nation,” said McComsey

For more information:



Text “STUDY” to 440-762-6843

Call: 440-76-COVID (440-762-6843)

Send an email to COVIDResearch@UHhospitals.org

Visit their website here.

