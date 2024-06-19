University Hospitals to eliminate more than 300 positions

Hundreds of University Hospitals employees will be laid off due to financial complications, University Hospitals said Wednesday afternoon.

More than 300 positions will be cut, most of which are non-clinical, it said.

University Hospitals said that while it has seen its revenue increase by 9% over the past year, its growth is being offset by costs.

It said that it will be reducing its leadership structure by more than 10%, and there will be no impact on patient care.

The cuts are part of a plan University Hospitals has had over the last three years to increase efficiency, consolidate service lines and close hospitals in Bedford and Richmond Heights, along with other things.

“These decisions are never easy,” said Cliff A. Megerian, the chief executive officer, and Jane and Henry Meyer, chief executive officer distinguished chair. “The important thing is that we make these strategic moves now so we can continue to serve our community and fulfill our mission for decades to come. We are thankful for our hometown team that delivers lifesaving care to our neighbors, friends and relatives each and every day.”