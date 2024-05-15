University of Akron President Gary Miller steps down ahead of retirement

The University of Akron President, Gary Miller, is stepping down from his position in anticipation of his retirement in October, the university said.

The dean of UA's College of Business, Robert Nemer, has been appointed as the new president, and Miller will remain as a special consultant to the president until his official retirement on October 4, the university said.

“I want to thank the Board, staff, faculty and most of all our inspiring students for giving me the opportunity to create a bright future for this fine University,” Miller said in a statement. “As I enter the next chapter of my life, I have full confidence that President Nemer will continue the good work we have done to create an exciting future for our students and our campus. His skills as an entrepreneur, business leader and innovator will serve this University well as we continue to seek creative ways to stay ahead in a challenging marketplace.”

Miller began his position as president five years ago and helped the university rightsize colleges, budgets, faculty and staff, the university said.

During his time as president, the university said Miller worked to improve student morale and engagement post-pandemic. These efforts included deploying over $1 million in student mental health grants and increasing student co-op, internship and job placement opportunities.

“Under the guidance of President Miller, The University of Akron has taken meaningful, tangible steps to address serious challenges presented by a rapidly changing higher education environment and the global pandemic,” Lewis Adkins, UA Board chair, said in a statement. “His leadership in tackling significant financial issues while reinvigorating relationships with the local Akron community as well as within the University community has been critical to the progress made during his tenure.

Nemer will step into the role of president immediately and has been tasked with creating a more sustainable future for the university and will focus on returning to solid financial footing, the university said.

“I look forward to working with all of the colleges and other campus entities to build enthusiasm, endorse positive culture and make room for necessary change University-wide,” Nemer said in a statement. “We have a great opportunity ahead of us and we have all the tools necessary to implement purpose-driven stability and growth, ensuring our next 150 years. My immediate priority is to create a stronger and more collaborative culture across the University so we can do far better at recruiting and retaining students.”