University of Akron grants 93-year-old an honorary diploma

A 93-year-old Akron man can now call himself a graduate of the University of Akron after beginning classes at the university in 1958.

Robert Greathouse received an honorary diploma Monday, 65 years after he began taking courses.

Greathouse served as a mechanic in the Korean War before starting an extensive career in engineering. After his time serving in Okinawa, Greathouse worked as a technical engineer for Goodyear Aerospace which enrolled him in classes in 1958.

He later worked for Zeigler Aerospace and retired from Lucas Aerospace in 1995. He attended a few classes from 1958 to 1993 while working and raising seven children, four of whom graduated from the University of Akron.

