University School graduate hosting second annual 5K in memory of his father

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — No plans for Father's Day? A Northeast Ohio family invites you to bring Dad or the father figure to the 5K and 1-mile race they are hosting in memory of their own father, Jack Landskroner.

University School graduate Jace Landskroner, Jack's son, is hosting the 2nd annual Happy Jack 5K and 1-mile race at University School's Upper campus. Both Jace and Jack are alumni of University School.

Landskroner is remembered by his wife of decades, Heather, as a larger-than-life personality. Known to family and friends as "Happy Jack," it's only fitting the race honors his positive spirit and love for fun.

Landskroner passed after a battle with Neuroendocrine cancer. In its first year, the Happy Jack 5K raised $50,000 for Neuroendocrine cancer research. The event is specifically supporting the Neuroendocrine Tumor Team at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center. The money funding clinical trials and treatment advancements.

The "Happy Jack 5K" is assisting in research to fund a new drug and promising new therapies for patients.

If you would like to be a part of the day, packet pickup begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 16. The race begins at 10 a.m.

You can register here.