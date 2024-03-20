University Square moves forward with redevelopment plans

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — After 5-years of proposing a redevelopment plan for University Square, the long-awaited project finally has a start date.

University Heights Mayor Michael Brennan announced Monday at the University Heights City Council meeting that there were two major developments that will move the project forward.

Mayor Brennan said Macy’s, Target and the city came to a final agreement on the future of the shopping center, and the bankruptcy court approved the sale of University Square to KL Holdings.

The city has been working with KL Holdings since 2019 to improve the shopping center that was once filled with multiple stores and restaurants.

“When Tops pulled out of Ohio in 2006, that began a cascading effect where every store left except for Target and Macy's,” said Brennan.

Brennan said despite the multiple vacancies, Macy’s and Target are very successful.



“This is the perfect place to have a live, work, play center and it’s going to bring people to University Heights and lift up this city and the region,” said Brennan.

The redevelopment will consist of 206 market-rate apartments, retail stores and a family-friendly entertainment venue on the bottom of the building.

The redevelopment will begin once the deal closes after 90 days which started Monday. Shoppers said they are excited to feel safe again while shopping; they have been concerned about the lack of light and safety in the parking garages.

“It's a horror movie back there; there’s no lights,” said Reggie Ray.

Ray has been shopping at University Square since the shopping center opened 21 years ago.

“At night I’m scared to shop here, I must park near the door because when it’s dark it can be dangerous. So, thumbs-up to them for finally getting together and coming up with a plan,” said Ray.

The city is anticipating the project will cost $32 million dollars; half a million will come from the American Rescue Plan, which will go towards parking garage repairs.

“We know that that the sky's the limit here, you bring in this additional energy and capital, you bring in these families, you bring in the additional shopping and entertainment and this is going to be the key place to be. It will be etter than it was originally envisioned 20 years ago,” said Brennan.

City officials said they are expecting the new development to be completed in 24 months.