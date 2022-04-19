List: Travel-related businesses dropping mask requirements following judge's ruling

Following a ruling by a federal judge Monday that struck down the federal mask mandate, businesses were swift to act and started dropping mask requirements. Here's a list of of businesses that no longer require masks.

Ride-share

Uber and Lyft have announced it will no longer require customers to wear masks on trips.

On Uber's website, the company said, “riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”

It also updated its front-seat policy.

Uber passengers will no longer be required to sit in the back seat. However, the ride-share company still encourages people to stay in the back if the size of their passenger group allows them.

Read more here.

Airlines

Major U.S. airlines are no longer requiring passengers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Akron-Canton Airport said that if you prefer to wear a mask you still can, they just aren't mandatory now.

According to the TSA, face masks are no longer required for your upcoming air travel. If you prefer to keep yours on, then please do so. The CDC continues to recommend travelers wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. Learn more at https://t.co/xs9ciCwLYb pic.twitter.com/WbZlrPvVsn — Akron-Canton Airport (@CAKairport) April 19, 2022

American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Frontier all announced masks are now optional.

However, some airlines warned that there may be cases where a mask is required.

Read more here.

Rail

Amtrak said masks are now optional for passengers and employees.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has also dropped its mask requirement due to the federal ruling.

"CVSR always wants our guests to feel comfortable while on the train. While CVSR will not enforce masks, guests who would like to wear a mask should feel free to wear one when joining us," the railroad said.

Buses

Laketran said Tuesday it no longer requires riders to wear a mask.

Effective immediately, masks/facial coverings are no longer required while on buses or at transit centers. This decision is in line with the TSA's announcement that it would no longer enforce the requirement due to a federal court ruling. pic.twitter.com/dDVJBkfIve — Laketran (@Laketran) April 19, 2022

Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority no longer requires masks but encourages "anyone who is not fully vaccinated, feeling ill, or who is immunocompromised to use caution and consider facial coverings for their personal safety."

