MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor's Old Village is getting a new look. Construction on Uptown Mentor is underway.

Alison Sikora is the developer of the project, and for her, it is a labor of love.

"I actually live here in Mentor, and this means a lot to me," Sikora said. "This is my legacy project for the city that I love, the city I raised my family in, and I'm really hoping this revitalizes this stretch in particular of Mentor Avenue."

The mixed-use space will feature a four-story building with 45 apartments, complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an exercise facility, underground parking, a pet wash station and more.

"The first floor is going to be about 10,000 square feet of commercial," Sikora said. "It could be retail, restaurant, or office space. Since we've broken ground, there's been a lot of interest in the commercial space. I'm talking to restaurants. I'm talking to spas and also talking to high-end offices."

The multimillion-dollar, multi-use project is a public-private partnership.

"We like to refer to it as a transformational project," Mentor City Manager Kenneth J. Filipiak said.

"This is one of the oldest parts of the city. It's a part that has been an area of decay for literally decades," he added.

Now, the city is banking on this being just the beginning, hoping it sparks new life in the Old Village area.

"It's going to bring investment to an important area," Filipiak said. "It's transformational in that we think it's going to be a catalyst for additional type of development in an area that could really need it."

The project is expected to be finished by early 2028.