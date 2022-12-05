Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 18-year-old in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 14-year-old has been arrested for the killing of an 18-year-old man that occurred on November 19 in Cleveland, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals say Lawrence McKissic was shot in the head following an argument that allegedly broke out between McKissic and the 14-year-old male at a drive-thru convenience store near the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue. Authorities say the 14-year-old male stole McKissic's firearm before fleeing the scene.

On Monday morning, members of the Nothern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) located and arrested the 14-year-old male in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident, “ said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

