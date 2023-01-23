Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4, according to a release by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Eligible customers can receive financial assistance on water, sewer, gas and electric bills by signing up for a variety of assistance programs at the fair.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Affordability Program, which provides a 40% reduction on sewer bills, and Crisis Assistance Program, which provides up to a $300 credit on sewer bills, are among the programs that will be available to sign up for at the fair.

The City of Cleveland Division of Water, CPP, Dominion, FirstEnergy, CHN Housing Partners, STEP FORWARD and Community Housing Solutions will be on-site, said the release.

The fair will be held at The East Professional Center at 1349 E. 79th Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 216-881-8247 and are preferred, however, walk-ins will also be accepted.

According to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, attendees are asked to bring the following:

Copies of their utility bills (electric, gas, sewer and/or water) and proof of household income (e.g., paystub, social security statement, most recently filed IRS 1040 or other documentation) to the Resource Fair. To maximize participation in as many programs as possible, attendees should also bring copies of the following, if available:



Birth certificate(s)

ID (driver’s license or state ID)

Supplemental Medical Insurance (if applicable)

Social Security Card

Lease Agreement (if a renter) Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

"We are excited to partner with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on the Utility Assistance Resource Fair, we know that some of those in our community are experiencing financial challenges to pay their bills, so we want to provide any resource that may help," said Councilmember Howse.

