'Vaccine fatigue' may lead to a harsher flu season

CLEVELAND — Summa Health Medical Group's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shanu Agarwal speaks with News 5's Homa Bash on what to expect for this year's cold and flu season and how you can prepare.

In regards to this flu season, 'vaccine fatigue' may be the cause of higher cases of the flu this year as people are less likely to get the flu vaccine after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Agarwal is also a leading infectious disease physician at Summa Health.

