Vatican upholds Mother of Sorrows Church closure

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Discastery for Clergy in Rome has decided to uphold The Most Reverend David Bonnar's decree to relegate Mother of Sorrows Church in Ashtabula, according to a press release sent by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

News 5 first reported on the formal closure of Mother of Sorrows back in October 2025 when Bishop Bonnar decreed the church be relegated to profane but not sordid use. This refers to the everyday use of a former church building after it has been officially closed.

Monsignor John Zuraw with the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown told News 5 the closure was necessary to confront several problems: a shortage of priests, a declining population of parishioners, and aging buildings.

Local parishioners told News 5 they believed the church to be a vital part of their community and heritage in December of that same year.

The Vatican's decision comes after the parishioners gathered support to make a formal appeal to the Vatican to save the church.

Ultimately, the dicastery concluded that Bishop Bonnar acted in accordance with the Code of Canon Law.

The Diocese of Youngstown has no further comment.

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