Vehicle crashes into Canton home, causing partial roof collapse

Canton Police are investigating after an accident ended with a vehicle crashing into a home, causing a partial roof collapse.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue SW.

Fire officials said the female driver of the vehicle that struck the house had to be extricated by crews and was transported to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Officials said the home sustained heavy damage to the front porch but can still be occupied.