Vehicle fleeing traffic from Cuyahoga County sheriff deputies crashes; 2 people in custody

Two teens are in custody after being arrested for fleeing from Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office deputies early Friday morning.

According to Cuyahoga County spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia, deputies heard shots fired near East 13th Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Deputies spotted a person with a gun in their hand get into a car, and when authorities attempted to stop it, the vehicle fled the area only to crash near Shaw and St. Clair avenues, Ciaccia said. A handgun was found in the vehicle.

Two males, ages 19 and 17 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following their release from the hospital, deputies took both of them into custody, Ciaccia said.

No further information has been released.