Velvet Dog closing after 25 years in business

CLEVELAND — After more than 25 years in business, Clevelanders will soon have to bid farewell to a downtown classic.

The Velvet Dog announced they will be serving drinks for two more weeks in the warehouse district before they close permanently.

For 25 years, Velvet Dog has been the spot to dance, drink, and of course, hang out on their rooftop. But for Meg Rondini and her husband, the bar holds a special place in their hearts.

That's because it was where they met in June of 2019 when Meg was out with friends for her birthday.

“We were just dancing, and we exchanged phone numbers. We went out and walked the streets of Cleveland in the rain trying to find something to eat,” Meg said.

Then, it became the place where he popped the question.

“The rooftop opens, our song starts playing, and then he proposes right there on the rooftop. So yeah, I even getting emotional, like thinking about it,” said Meg.

All of which makes hearing the news about their closure even harder to swallow.

“It's kind of very sad.” Meg continued, “It gave me my husband, and it gave me, like, fun memories with my friends.”

Velvet Dog announced they'd be closing their doors for good, telling News 5 on Friday that it was just time to write the following in a statement:

"This was not an easy decision; we are deeply thankful for the incredible support and loyalty of our patrons over the years. Velvet Dog became more than just a venue – it became a home for friendships, celebrations, and cherished moments,” the statement read.

As many in the community are shocked, they also hate to see another downtown business close. It’s unclear what will happen with the space, but residents hope to see a new business take its place.

“I do feel like they're going to end up revamping and putting something way better in there eventually,” said Velvet Dog customer Makenzie Bartlett.

Whatever it is, for Meg, it still won't beat the Velvet Dog they love.

“We'll have to find a new spot, but it's going to be hard because, like I said, we've tried new spots. I'm sure there's other fun spots, but that's just kind of like, where we always ended up,” said Meg.

There's still time for customers to get a drink, dance or simply say goodbye. The Velvet Dog says they will be holding their final call these next two weekends before officially closing their doors for good.

The Velvet Dog’s full statement can be found below:

After an incredible 25 years as a beloved establishment of Cleveland's Warehouse District, Velvet Dog is announcing the bittersweet decision to close its doors. This marks the end of a vibrant chapter filled with countless unforgettable memories and laughter.





Our final day of operation will be JN, and we invite our patrons, past and present, to join us in celebrating the legacy of Velvet Dog. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as a gathering place for the Cleveland community for over two decades.







This was not an easy decision, We are deeply thankful for the incredible support and loyalty of our patrons over the years. Velvet Dog became more than just a venue – it became a home for friendships, celebrations, and cherished moments.







We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the talented and dedicated staff who have contributed to Velvet Dog’s success throughout the years. Your hard work and passion brought this space to life and made it a special place.







As we prepare to say goodbye, we invite everyone to join us for a final toast. Raise a glass, take one last photo on our iconic rooftop, and soak in the breathtaking views of the Cleveland skyline. Let’s make these last weeks a celebration of the incredible journey we’ve shared.







Final Goodbye Celebration



When: Friday, January 30th & February 1st We are grateful for every moment shared, every laugh, and every memory created within these walls. Thank you for making Velvet Dog a special place. While this chapter is closing, the impact of the Velvet Dog legacy will live on in the hearts of all who experienced it. Velvet Dog