Vera Baum, 'Grandma' of Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies Saturday, 2 days after 'Grandpa' passed

ASHLAND, Ohio — Vera Baum, the "Grandma" for the widely known Grandpa's Cheesebarn, died on Saturday, just two days after her husband, according to a Facebook post from the Ashland cheese shop.

The Baum's celebrated 73 years of marriage just last week on December 4.

RELATED: Paul Baum, ‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, dies Thursday at 93

"The family appreciates your outpouring of love & memories. Heaven has gained two sweet smiles, so say cheese & a prayer as we all take this journey together," the post stated.

The two met in 1949, when he was a meat cutter in the back of a grocery store and he noticed the charming checkout girl out front.

“Her brother asked me one time to take her home, because he couldn’t take her home, and that was that,” Paul Baum told News 5 seven years ago. At the time, his “sweetie” helped at Sweetie’s Chocolates, the candy store adjoining the barn.

News 5 stopped by in 2016 and learned more on the history of the store.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.