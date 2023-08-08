Vermilion Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit rescues 2 from Lake Erie

A husband and wife were rescued from Lake Erie by the Vermilion Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit Monday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in from a resident for two people in the water after falling off of their jet ski. The Marine Patrol Unit arrived at the scene to find them holding onto their jet ski and was able to pull the couple from the water safely.

Officials determined that the waters increased unexpectedly, with waves reaching 5', catching the riders off guard and causing them to capsize and fall into the water.

This is the second search and rescue that the Marine Patrol Unit has completed in less than a month.

On July 11, occupants of a capsized fishing boat were rescued.

"Please make sure to thoroughly plan any outings out onto Lake Erie; check the weather, check your safety gear, let someone know your plans, and most of all, don’t take chances," the Marine Patrol Unit reminds residents.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.