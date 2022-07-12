VERMILLION, Ohio — A Vermillion Police officer was placed on administrative leave and is pending legal and internal proceedings after being charged with domestic violence on Monday morning, according to a press release from the Vermillion Police Department.

Deputies responded to a home in Vermillion around 5:35 a.m. for a call referencing domestic abuse between officer Robert Forrider and a woman, the report said.

According to the release, the woman and Forrider had a fight over putting their child to bed after falling asleep on the couch at 3:00 a.m., where they disagreed. As a result of the disagreement, Forrider allegedly “leaned over top” and choked her.

The woman’s relative was sleeping downstairs when the incident happened. She did not witness the situation but called the police. Markings on her neck indicated she had indeed been choked, the release said.

Forrider was questioned and was found “clearly intoxicated and displayed obvious outside indicators of impairment”, the report said. During questioning, his story differed from what the woman had stated.

Based upon a preliminary investigation from police, it was determined Forrider would be placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to the jail.

He does not have any prior domestic violence convictions against him.

Forrider will be arraigned on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Vermilion Municipal Court.

