Veteran Memorial Bridge's lower level opens to the public Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County will open the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge Saturday to the public.

Through self-guided tours, you'll get a closer look at some century-old railines and architecture from the early 1900s, and catch some incredible views of Downtown Cleveland, the Cuyahoga River, and Lake Erie.

When the bridge first opened in 1917, the lower level was used for streetcars, but that service stopped in 1954. Since then, Cuyahoga County has opened the lower level sporadically to the public. Meanwhile, the upper level is used every day by drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Structural issues and concerns stopped the county from opening it up long-term. Luckily, the county received a $7 million federal grant to do a study on what needs to be done to open the lower-level full-time.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done structurally so that this could be a space that is open regularly," Annie Pease, Senior Advisor on Transportation for Cuyahoga County, said. "We're looking at the connections from the lower level. Where do these connections need to happen so that people can safely get to the lower level to the public spaces or up to the city grid."

The county said the lower level is structurally sound for the use of these tours. Clean-up and numerous inspections are done before it opens to the public. You'll still have to sign a waiver if you plan to visit the bridge.

Tours of the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.