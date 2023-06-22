VIDEO: 83-year-old woman crashes into Avon farm store, runs over employee

A 19-year-old Pickering Hill Farm employee in Avon is recovering after an elderly woman crashed into a fruit display full of melons and then ran him over.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the farm store located at 35669 Detroit Road.

According to Avon Police, officers responded after the 83-year-old driver drove through the fruit display and struck the employee. The car stopped after it partially entered the store and hit a pole. The woman wasn't injured. The employee was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities didn't say if any charges will be filed.

