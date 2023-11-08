VIDEO: Freighter featured in Browns fan's viral beer toss freed after running aground in Michigan

The freighter American Courage, which recently ran aground in the St. Clair River near Marine City in Michigan, has been freed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It is the same freighter that was part of the viral sensation when a Browns fan tossed a beer from shore two months ago.

The bulk carrier is a common sight in Cleveland as it navigates through the lake and the Cuyahoga River.

The Coast Guard said the freighter was carrying 200,000 tons of stone when it ran aground after 7 a.m. Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries or pollution. Authorities are investigating the reason it ran aground.

“We are working closely with Grand River Navigation, our port partners, and international, federal and state entities to ensure the safety of the waterway and the quick resolution of this incident,” said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. “With no injuries or pollution reported, our plan is to refloat the American Courage and coordinate with partner services for assistance and safe navigation.”

The Coast Guard safely refloated the ship around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and it was towed to a nearby dock for inspection.

American Courage flooded social media feeds back in September when a worker on the ship caught a beer can that was thrown from a Browns tailgate event in September.

“A friend of mine yelled to the passing ship, ‘Hey man, you want a beer?” The guy says, ‘Yeah, but you can’t make that throw.’… I’m like, challenge accepted,” Andrew Butts told News 5.

Butts then threw a can of Garage Beer from the banks of the river onto the freighter, which was about 50 yards away.

You can watch the legendary toss in the player below: