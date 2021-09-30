VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows man crash car fleeing from Independence police

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Independence Police Department released dashcam video on Thursday of a traffic stop and subsequent police chase that ended in a crash and two people hurt on Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 2:47 p.m. in the 5900 block of Brecksville Road.

A police officer had a car pulled over for a traffic violation and discovered that the driver was wanted on multiple warrants.

Independence Police Department

He was also driving under a suspended license. Police haven't named the driver.

The officer called for backup, but when other police arrived, the driver sped off. Police pursued the car until the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Rockside Road and Rockside Woods Boulevard.

Independence Police Department

The driver who fled and the driver of the vehicle he hit were both taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions weren't provided by police.

Police said they will seek multiple indictments for the incident.

