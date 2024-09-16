Watch Now
VIDEO: Dozens of cars block off Cleveland roads to do burnouts and donuts

Drivers are causing chaos on Cleveland streets once again, blocking traffic and doing burnouts.
CLEVELAND — It happened again. Dozens of cars blocked off city streets overnight Monday so drivers could do burnouts and donuts.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Our overnight photographer captured footage of 50 to 100 cars burning rubber near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue. Around 2 a.m., the same group gathered on Buckeye Road and East 116th Street to continue their shenanigans.

Cleveland police responded to both scenes, but that didn't stop the drivers from showboating a bit before finally driving off.

This isn't the first time the streets were taken over by drivers doing stunts. In May, another car gathering shut down the main intersection at Playhouse Square and lit a fire under the iconic chandelier.

RELATED: Daredevil drivers shut down Cleveland intersections, set fire to Playhouse Square

