VIDEO: Firefighters, Medina sheriff's deputies rescue woman trapped in basement of burning home

A 31-year-old woman was rescued in dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a burning home in York Township, Medina County.

According to the Medina County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11 a.m. in the 7700 block of Branch Road.

Crews responded to the home after the woman called 911 and said she was trapped. Authorities said the 911 operator stayed in contact with the woman while crews responded.

Sheriff's deputies, firefighters from Erhart, York, Medina and Chatham, as well as an off-duty fireman from another county, "worked in a very challenging and fire-laden environment" to rescue the woman by pulling her out of the basement through a small window.

Watch the rescue:

Woman rescued from basement of burning home in Medina County

The woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, treated and released. Additionally, four members of the sheriff's office and two firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. They have since been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"This incident serves as a reminder to the critical nature of each component of the safety services environment. Dispatchers, law enforcement and fire personnel all played a vital role in saving the individual from an extremely peril situation," the Medina sheriff's office said in a statement.