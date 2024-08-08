Video shows Parma Heights resident stuck in car during crazy storm winds and debris

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Parma Heights woman driving home from the grocery feels lucky to be alive after being caught in the middle of the storm.

After Tuesday’s unexpected severe weather, many are coping with the fact that they don't have electricity.

Some are using their local coffee shops or restaurants, while others are enjoying the weather at Wade Oval or Lakewood Park.

For Alisa Brahaj, she is still reeling from the storm.

“It just came in full force within seconds of it raining,” said Brahaj.

In Parma Heights, Brahaj was on her way home from the grocery store, sitting at the red light, when she noticed the storm wall in the distance. Just seconds later, she was in the thick of it.

“I’m waiting for the light to go green the light just goes out completely, power lines are falling trees are falling,” said Brahaj.

Her dash camera video and cell phone captured the moments the storm passed over here. In her video, you see cars swerving off the road and the wind blowing over trees and power lines.

“For like 10 seconds with that video, I really thought windows were going to break and you see everything with the debris spinning in front of me I was like my car is going to go,” said Brahaj.

The next day, marks of debris could still be found on her car, and her home had no power. As Brahaj stays at her family's house, she reflects on what she experienced.

“I just don’t think a lot of people think tornados can happen or any severe weather can happen in Cleveland, but we all see now,” said Brahaj.

But she takes it with a sense of relief that everyone is OK.

“I’m just thankful and nothing like a day to be out with everybody, it kind of reminds me like centering myself and being like the little things matter,” said Brahaj.