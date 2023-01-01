Vigil held to honor Officer Shane Bartek one year after his death

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland community is still in mourning following the death of Officer Shane Bartek.

Bartek died last year on New Year’s Day during a carjacking near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in the city's Kamms Corner neighborhood.

As his family and friends move forward without their loved one, the community remembers his legacy through a candlelight vigil.

“Today is a night of remembrance. Today is the night to show the family the support that he has,” said Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President, Jeff Follmer.

One year later, and Bartek’s family says the scar is still as fresh now as it was the day he died.

“There’s a lot of emotions for sure,” said Summer Bartek, Officer Shane Bartek’s twin sister.

But together, Bartek’s twin sister, Summer, says she and her family rely on each other to continue without their son, brother and friend.

“We’ve had the support from the Cleveland Police all year, and I know that even though the year is over, it’s going to continue onward, and we just don’t feel so alone,” said Summer Bartek.

Bartek died after 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd shot and killed the off-duty officer during a carjacking last year on New Year’s Day.

“He was amazing, honorable, noble and just someone that you always wanted in your corner, and he’s watching over so many people,” said Summer Bartek.

The family and Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association thanks the community for their overwhelming support.

“It’s amazing and it’s nice always to see the support that we get especially in a case like this to show the family,” said Follmer.

“We knew he was amazing, but it really shows how amazing of a person he was,” said Summer Bartek.

