Virtual concert Songs of Hope supports underserved art, education programs

Four Northeast Ohio born performers will take the stage for a virtual benefit concert Saturday evening.

The program, Songs of Hope, will help support the Find Your Light Foundation, which helps provide funds for underserved arts and education programs.

The concert will feature everything from Broadway to jazz and even some songs from your favorite Disney movies.

You can live stream the event for free at tonight at 7:30. Click here for more information and how to stream the show.

