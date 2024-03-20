Virtual reality bringing new adventures to those in assisted or independent living

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — If you or a loved one live in an independent or assisted living facility, you may know some offer exercise classes or perhaps a cooking class, but a location in Willoughby is taking the entertainment digital by introducing residents to virtual reality.

Whether it's Spain, Greece or Italy. Those at Ohio living Breckenridge Village have a travel pass that can take them anywhere.

“They can experience something that they've never seen before, or they can go back somewhere else that they've done before,” said Mary Ellen Layman, Director of activities at Ohio Living Breckenridge Village.

The facility houses around 600 residents that range from independent to assisted living. Back in 2020, they decided to bring something new, virtual reality sets.

“It breaks out of that social isolation. Sometimes, maybe when you're at a place that you can't get out on your own and travel, depending on your limitations, or your abilities” said Layman.

Once or twice a week resident, for half an hour, can experience photos from around the world, videos of immersive experiences, and games.

Those residents include Cyndi and Jeff Oviatt who’ve been at the facility for a month. They met on a canoe trip in Canada. They’ve been married for more than 50 years and have traveled to all seven continents. When they use the VR sets, it takes them down memory lane.

“It brings back the beauty of those places and particularly the Mediterranean,” said Jeff. Cyndi added, “Well, one thing about these is you could say Jeff, do you remember when we were there and we went swimming.”

Cynthia Ringenbach has been at Breckenridge Village for almost a year. When she used the VR sets, she saw Croatia, which is where her dad’s side of the family is from.

“It was an immediate kind of connection. Like, I should love that I immediately love the place.” Cynthia continued, “That would have been my father's side of the family. Immediately he comes into mind. So it’s thoughts that you haven't had for a long time, and it just connects you right away.”

Though this seems like simple piece of technology, it's reminding this life plan community, that there's still so much life to see.

“I think everybody should have beauty in their life and this certainly helps add beauty,” said Cynthia.