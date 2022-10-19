Visit the last two houses in downtown Akron before they are torn down

AKRON, Ohio — According to an article from the Akron Beacon Journal, the last two houses in downtown Akron at 245 and 249 S. High St. will be torn down beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

Before demolition begins, the public can visit the nearly 125-year-old homes on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for one final walkthrough.

The homes were built in the late 1890s and have served many purposes over the years, including a shelter, caretaker quarters and convent buildings, says the article.

The buildings, now condemned, belongs to the St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rev. Christopher Zerucha, pastor of St. Bernard Catholic Church says plans for the space have not been decided upon but is encouraging the congregation to share their ideas with parish council members.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.