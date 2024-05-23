Volunteers begin the process of placing thousands of flags on graves of veterans at Lake View Cemetery

CLEVELAND — There are few sights more striking over Memorial Day weekend than the colors displayed proudly at local cemeteries across Northeast Ohio. American flags are placed on the graves of local veterans, some of whom represent the true definition of the holiday, having sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.

At Lake View Cemetery it’s a process that started Thursday and will go through Saturday as 500 volunteers have signed up over the three days to place more than 8,000 flags.

"People feel very patriotic about this, and I think it's really a great way to remember what this holiday is all about,” said Lake View Cemetery President and CEO Kathy Goss. "We're going to remember those who fought for our freedom and our democracy, and we're going to give them some honor.”

Les and Judy Fox of Valley City were among those taking part, volunteering for a second year. In their minds are those in their family who have served.

"His father was on Normandy Beach,” said Judy of Les’ father. “And my Dad was in the South Pacific, and my grandfather was in World War I.”

Among those joining them on this day were 50 students from Brecksville-Broadview Heights, reinforcing to the students and their teachers the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"To actually come here and right before the Memorial Day weekend, to honor those who have died,” said Teacher Matt Auble. “Just to be here is a wonderful feeling."

Memorial Day used to be known as Decoration Day, it's roots date back to immediately following the Civil War. Speaking at the first Decoration Day in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery was a former Civil War General who was then a Congressman from Ohio; the country would know him years later as President James Garfield.

This Memorial Day marks the first since the completion of the restoration of the Garfield Memorial and its reopening to the public.

"We're really excited about that it's been 10 years in the making to restore the exterior of James A. Garfield Memorial,” said Goss.

That includes the reopening of the upper balcony which has been closed for several years and reopened in April.

“We've really been inundated with people; the balcony's been closed for four years,” said Goss. “So people have coming to go up and look at 40 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, downtown Cleveland and you can see all of the way out to Painesville.”

The memorial also will serve as the backdrop for the annual Memorial Day service that will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The keynote speaker will be Jill Dietrich Mellon, Executive Director and CEO of VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.