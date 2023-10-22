Volunteers gather for Feed the Hungry event Saturday

Saturday morning, volunteers from Cleveland’s Muslim community came together for the annual Feed the Hungry event at the Islamic Center of Cleveland.

The volunteers prepared more than 2,000 meals for homeless shelters across Greater Cleveland.

"As a Muslim, our main goal here is to feed the hungry and the homeless...because part of our mission and religion is to not let our neighbors go hungry, Yamamah Rashid, the coordinator for Feed the Hungry.

This is the 6th year that Cleveland has hosted the Feed the Hungry event.