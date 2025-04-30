Volunteers push for the Buckeye Trail to become a national scenic trail

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Marked by "blue blazes," The Buckeye Trail runs more than 1,400 miles around the length of the state of Ohio. The trail intersects with other popular paths, such as the Towpath Trail and others in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

In 2018, volunteers who upkeep who are part of the Buckeye Trail Association started a campaign to get it recognized nationally. The goal of the campaign is to join an elite group of trails in the country known as "national scenic trails."

Jim "Sunny" Sunyak is the president of the Akron chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association. He was inspired to get involved in maintaining the trail after a challenging hike with his son years ago.

"My son has a mild case of cerebral palsy, and so he's tripping over roots and I'm feeling bad," said Sunyak. He continued, "we need to make this better. My son needed therapy, this is therapy, going out there and doing trails."

Maintenance and projects are completed by volunteers who log around 20,000 hours a year.

"We're currently seeking to become a national scenic trail. So, there are currently 11 national scenic trails, we want to make history and become the 12th," said Sunyak.

Being recognized as a scenic trail would open up more help, funding, and government staffing, but it takes an act of Congress.

"After it works its way through the process and it does the feasibility study and the comment period, then there would be legislation that I could introduce to designate this a trail, so that is the act of congress that it takes. So, we're still at sort of the middle beginning of the process and we will see what happens," said Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, Ohio's 13th congressional district.

Sykes said this kind of national distinction would boost our tourism and economy, "people can come to appreciate Northeast Ohio for what we know it for, and most of the time they're probably not thinking about trails and nature but it is a very special gem that we have and we can't wait to share it with the rest of the country and the world."

After years spent volunteering to fix and keep up the hiking path, Sunyak can't help but beam with pride, and advocate to share this trail with the world.

"I feel good that something that happened to my family such a long time ago I was able to work on over the years. And my son comes out every now and again, he helps out," said Sunyak.

It will likely take several more years before the Buckeye Trail Association gets any word on an official act of Congress. We will follow through on the progress.