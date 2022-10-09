VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS TUESDAY, OCT. 11

With the 2022 General Election approaching on Nov. 8 there are only a few more days left to register to vote. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Ohio Secretary of State offers online voter registration for a convenient and secure way to register to vote in Ohio. Voters can also update their voter registration address with the same link.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, you will need to provide the following to register online:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

If you are interested in early in-person voting or absentee voting by mail they both begin Oct. 12. The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is Nov. 5.

